McNeese’s Schroyer on the Southland: ‘I think it’s time to rebrand our league’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southland Conference had a busy January as five conference members elected to join other conferences. The Texas Four (Lamar, Sam Houston State, Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin) left for the Western Athletic Conference while Central Arkansas headed east to the ASUN Conference. Those moves will be official in July.
So where does that leave McNeese?
Athletic Director Heath Schroyer and President Dr. Daryl Burckel have remained adamant publicly that the Southland is McNeese’s home. Although, Schroyer said he believes the conference is in need of a makeover.
“I think anytime there is change, there is opportunity. I think this is a great opportunity for our league. Right now, we have hired Eastman and Beaudine, the search firm out of Texas to go out and really recruit, if you will, other Division I institutions to join our league. I think it is time to rebrand our league. I think we need to think outside of the box,” Schroyer said. “I think that we need to truly think about what direction we’re going. It’s an interesting point with the Southland. I think the one thing that is really unique is that the members of the league, right now, are more united than they’ve ever been before.”
The Southland is hoping that unity attracts them to other football-playing institutions. Schroyer believes the league will need to be smart about which schools they eventually bring in.
“I think adding a couple of football members is the most important thing. I have been a big proponent of not just taking people to take people, but I think we have to get the right fit. I think there are definitely some people in a geographical footprint that are Division I schools that I think would really really fit us. They would not only fit us but enhance our league. It would allow us to rebrand ourselves,” said Schroyer. “If we are able to do that, then I believe the Southland’s best days are ahead of us. I truly believe that and some people think I’m crazy because I believe that. If we take this opportunity and truly run with it, and we think outside the box, I think that we can as a league, do some really unique things.”
With the mention of a rebrand, it may come with a name change for the conference as well. Schroyer said that would be a possibility.
“I think that everything is on the table at this point. As a league, we are in a position, right now, where all of us are kind of taking our hats off if you will, and really thinking outside of the box. What can make us better? What can make us different? What can make us unique,” asked Schroyer. “When I left the league meetings I was really excited about the opportunity and direction we can potentially go. Within the next calendar year, I am really looking forward to diving into that and helping the league in whatever way we can.”
Following an eventful 2020, McNeese has gotten used to change. Schroyer is hoping once the Cowboys rebuild, the school’s future will be brighter than its ever been.
“The hurricanes and all the other things have been really hard, but when you look past that there is no question in my mind that McNeese athletics is not only here to stay, but the best days are ahead of us that we’ve potentially ever had,” said Schroyer. “I truly believe that.”
