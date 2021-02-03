McNeese defensive coordinator Grady Brown leaves team just days before spring season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese football is no stranger to change this offseason between COVID-19, two hurricanes and an unorthodox spring football season. More change came Wednesday when Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported defensive coordinator Grady Brown has left McNeese to coach cornerbacks at Houston.
Brown will leave McNeese having never coached a game in his 13-month tenure with the Cowboys. He’s removed all McNeese mentions from his social media pages and McNeese is expected to release a statement later tonight.
Brown came to McNeese in January of 2020 following a one-year stint as the co-defensive coordinator with Ole Dominion. Prior to ODU, he was the cornerbacks coach for South Carolina from 2012-15. Brown guided units that finished in the top-25 nationally in both scoring and total defense. UofSC ranked 11th in the country in 2012 by giving up just 315.5 total yards per game and was 13th in scoring defense, when his unit allowed just 18.2 points per game. The next season, in 2013, saw the Gamecocks rank 12th nationally in scoring defense at 20.3 points per game allowed.
Brown also had stops at Louisville, LSU, Southern Miss, Birmingham Southern, Texas Southern, Alabama State, Alabama A&M and internships in the NFL with the Chiefs and Seahawks.
