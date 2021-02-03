McNeese defensive coordinator Grady Brown leaves team just days before spring season

Brown came to McNeese in January of 2020 following a one-year stint as the co-defensive coordinator with Ole Dominion. Prior to ODU, he was the cornerbacks coach for South Carolina from 2012-15. Brown guided units that finished in the top-25 nationally in both scoring and total defense. UofSC ranked 11th in the country in 2012 by giving up just 315.5 total yards per game and was 13th in scoring defense, when his unit allowed just 18.2 points per game. The next season, in 2013, saw the Gamecocks rank 12th nationally in scoring defense at 20.3 points per game allowed.