LHSAA releases 2021 girls soccer playoff brackets

By Brady Renard | February 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 6:06 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA - The LHSAA released its 2021 girls soccer tournament brackets Tuesday. The championship matches will be held February 24-27 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

All brackets can be viewed on the LHSAA website. Local teams that made the cut and their first-round match-ups are listed below.

Division I-

(23) Barbe at (10) St. Amant -

Division II-

(17) Minden at (16) Sam Houston -

Division III-

(6) St. Louis - BYE, Plays winner of (22) Livonia/(11) Archbishop Hannan

(7) DeRidder - BYE, Plays winner of (23) Brusly/(10) North DeSoto

(20) Cabrini at (13) South Beauregard -

Division IV-

No local teams in the bracket

