LHSAA releases 2021 girls soccer playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA - The LHSAA released its 2021 girls soccer tournament brackets Tuesday. The championship matches will be held February 24-27 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
All brackets can be viewed on the LHSAA website. Local teams that made the cut and their first-round match-ups are listed below.
Division I-
(23) Barbe at (10) St. Amant -
Division II-
(17) Minden at (16) Sam Houston -
Division III-
(6) St. Louis - BYE, Plays winner of (22) Livonia/(11) Archbishop Hannan
(7) DeRidder - BYE, Plays winner of (23) Brusly/(10) North DeSoto
(20) Cabrini at (13) South Beauregard -
Division IV-
No local teams in the bracket
