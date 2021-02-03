Lake Charles still picking up residential debris, deadline set for commercial debris

Lake Charles residents should bring hurricane debris to the roadside as soon as possible, city officials say. (Source: Cameron Parish)
By KPLC Digital Team | February 3, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 4:51 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents should bring hurricane debris to the roadside as soon as possible, city officials say.

Residents may call 337-491-1346 to report debris in need of pickup.

The deadline to have commercial debris at the roadside is Friday, Feb. 12, according to the city.

City employees will be driving around “every corner of the city” looking for items that need to be addressed following the hurricanes, such as damaged or missing traffic signs or low-hanging utility lines.

“These efforts have been constant since the recent hurricanes, but the City is adding additional resources for this upcoming blitz,” the city said in a statement.

The city is also sponsoring a cleanup effort in March. Click HERE for more on that.

The City of Lake Charles is sponsoring an event in March in the hopes of picking up much of the trash that still litters the city after hurricanes Laura and Delta. During Spring Clean LC, organizations and groups are asked to commit to picking up litter in the city on any day in March. The city is coordinating the pickup and is inviting civic and church groups, neighborhood associations, school organizations, businesses, and families to join. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

