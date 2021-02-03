FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warmer and windy Thursday ahead with showers by evening; colder again on Friday

Heading into the weekend, we’ll see a cool start to Saturday with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s with another front on the way Saturday night into early Sunday. Models have really backed off on rain with this weekend front and do not send a huge surge of colder temperatures in its wake. In fact, highs remain in the 60s behind the front with lows in the 40s. We’ll see milder temperatures to start next week with another front on the way by the middle part of next week.