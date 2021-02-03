FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns for this afternoon, higher rain chances arrive Thursday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Off to another cold start this morning as we have seen temperatures dropping back into the lower and middle 30′s across the area. Grab the coat as you head out the door this morning as we see a mostly sunny start to the day with another gorgeous afternoon on tap as sunshine remains our friend today.
There will be a few changes that begin to happen today that will signal a change in our weather especially as we head into the Thursday night and Friday morning time frame, but for now lets focus on the nice weather today. Sunshine will be around most of the day with just a few clouds from time to time, much like what we saw yesterday and temperatures hold pretty steady too as we look to reach the lower 60′s for our highs. It will be a nice afternoon to get out and enjoy some fresh air or get out and get some exercise because rain chances will be on the rise heading into the end of the week. One change that will happen today is the winds as they are out of the east to start the day and then turn more southerly as we close out the day, but they will be on the lighter side around 5-10 mph. A difference will definitely be felt starting out Thursday morning as moisture returns and that will keep our lows much warmer than the past couple of days.
Overnight temperatures drop back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s just after midnight, but with the winds coming out of the south we see moisture values increasing and that will lead to our temperatures starting out in the middle to upper 50′s Thursday morning as clouds move in. Winds will also be a factor for Thursday as we see 15-20 mph winds with gust upwards of 30 mph so it will be a breezy day. temperatures will warm as well back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will slowly be rising throughout the day and the best chance looks to be late evening into the early morning hours of Friday before the front passes and we see conditions drying out. We are much cooler heading into Friday as highs struggle to reach the upper 50′s, but sunshine will make a return for the afternoon.
For the weekend we are still watching another disturbance that will be moving to our south and that could throw more moisture our way Saturday night into Sunday morning and provide a few showers. Highs stay in the lower 60′s each afternoon with a limited amount of sunshine. No need to cancel any weekend plans as of now just stay tuned to the forecast for the latest as we head into the next few days. Into next week models still show colder air trying to arrive by the middle to end of the week, but just how cold remains to be seen. For now enjoy the nice weather today and warmer weather for Thursday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
