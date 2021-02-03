FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns for this afternoon, higher rain chances arrive Thursday night

There will be a few changes that begin to happen today that will signal a change in our weather especially as we head into the Thursday night and Friday morning time frame, but for now lets focus on the nice weather today. Sunshine will be around most of the day with just a few clouds from time to time, much like what we saw yesterday and temperatures hold pretty steady too as we look to reach the lower 60′s for our highs. It will be a nice afternoon to get out and enjoy some fresh air or get out and get some exercise because rain chances will be on the rise heading into the end of the week. One change that will happen today is the winds as they are out of the east to start the day and then turn more southerly as we close out the day, but they will be on the lighter side around 5-10 mph. A difference will definitely be felt starting out Thursday morning as moisture returns and that will keep our lows much warmer than the past couple of days.