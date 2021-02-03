Feb. 2 #SWLApreps high school basketball scores

Feb. 2 #SWLApreps high school basketball scores
Louisiana High School Basketball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Brady Renard | February 2, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 11:38 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Here are the final scores from local coverage teams that were sent to us tonight. Send in your team’s scores to sports@kplctv.com.

GIRLS’ FINALS:

Lafayette 57, Sulphur 24

Southside 56, Sam Houston 47

LaGrange 71, Eunice 12

Washington-Marion 67, Rayne 40

St. Louis 82, LCCP 17

South Beauregard 41, Westlake 35

Fairview 81, Anacoco 51

Jennings 62, Iowa 41

Lake Arthur 91, Welsh 41

Rosepine 53, Vinton 34

Kinder 60, Oakdale 54

Basile 61, East Beauregard 55

Merryville 76, Gueydan 17

BOYS’ FINALS:

Southside 46, Sam Houston 39

Lafayette 86, Sulphur 49

DeRidder 64, Leesville 28

Iowa 80, Jennings 75

South Beauregard 61, Westlake 60

Washington-Marion 61, Rayne 51

Oakdale 63, Kinder 52

Vinton 63 Rosepine 58

Anacoco 77, Fairview 29

Starks 82, South Cameron 50

East Beauregard 79, Basile 62

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.