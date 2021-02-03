Feb. 2 #SWLApreps high school basketball scores

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Here are the final scores from local coverage teams that were sent to us tonight. Send in your team’s scores to sports@kplctv.com.
GIRLS’ FINALS:
Lafayette 57, Sulphur 24
Southside 56, Sam Houston 47
LaGrange 71, Eunice 12
Washington-Marion 67, Rayne 40
St. Louis 82, LCCP 17
South Beauregard 41, Westlake 35
Fairview 81, Anacoco 51
Jennings 62, Iowa 41
Lake Arthur 91, Welsh 41
Rosepine 53, Vinton 34
Kinder 60, Oakdale 54
Basile 61, East Beauregard 55
Merryville 76, Gueydan 17
BOYS’ FINALS:
Southside 46, Sam Houston 39
Lafayette 86, Sulphur 49
DeRidder 64, Leesville 28
Iowa 80, Jennings 75
South Beauregard 61, Westlake 60
Washington-Marion 61, Rayne 51
Oakdale 63, Kinder 52
Vinton 63 Rosepine 58
Anacoco 77, Fairview 29
Starks 82, South Cameron 50
East Beauregard 79, Basile 62
