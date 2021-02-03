Driver airlifted after train-vehicle collision in Fenton

FENTON, La. (KPLC) - The driver of a vehicle that collided with a train in Fenton Wednesday morning has been airlifted to a hospital for treatment, Fenton officials say.
Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn, with the Fenton Police Department, says the driver of a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on 4th Avenue as it crossed the railroad tracks. A northbound train struck the rear of the vehicle.
The extent of the driver’s injuries is currently unknown, O’Quinn said.
The accident has been cleared.
