Calcasieu Federation of Teachers and Support Employees secure 4,000 books for Vincent Settlement Elementary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Federation of Teachers and Support Employees secured 4,000 books for Vincent Settlement Elementary.
Following Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Vincent Settlement Elementary was one of the most heavily damaged campuses in the Calcasieu Parish School Board district.
The school has since reopened to students, but the library has not been fully functional or fully stocked with books.
In hopes of replenishing the damaged items, the Calcasieu Federation of Teachers worked to secure new library books for students to read and enjoy. The American Federation of Teachers along with First Book donated 4,000 library books for students ages 8-12.
The donation, initiated by the Calcasieu Federation of Teachers, came to fruition as the group searched for ways to help the community in the continuing recovery efforts.
Students also received journals and bookmarks to take home.
