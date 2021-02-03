LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Black History Month is here, and the Calcasieu Parish libraries are encouraging the community learn more by highlighting literature involving black history.
The Black History Month Reading Program encourages all readers to pick a book and honor the black experience during the month of February.
“Here at the library, our job is to promote literacy in any and all forms that we can,” said Jared Lessard, the creative coordinator behind the program.
Lessard is also the branch manager at the Vinton Public Library. He said he hopes to promote reading through education of black history. The program is set up to appreciate literature written by black authors or about black history in all genres.
“It’s just a celebration with all things to do with black history month.”
Each book you read can be logged and you’ll receive a digital badge once finishing the book. The program is completely free and open to anyone who’s interested said Lessard.
“It’s for all ages actually. You can sign in from zero years old, all the way to 100 plus. Anybody and everybody is eligible and welcome to join.”
Lessard said his love for history led him to be passionate about spreading the awareness that Black History Month deserves.
“I think that anytime you can shine a light on other people’s accomplishments that don’t necessarily get that all the time, I think it’s always a nice thing.”
The program can be accessed online and done completely virtually.
To join, CLICK HERE.
