Beauregard authorities searching for attempted home invasion suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for an attempted home invasion on Arthur Cooley Rd., according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies say the homeowner told them someone woke them up as they attempted to open a bedroom window.
The suspect was seen on the home surveillance system approaching by foot from Arthur Cooley Rd. He walked around the house to try and get in through several doors and windows before leaving on foot.
Authorities ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to please call (337) 463-3281. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this crime. All callers will remain anonymous.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at (337) 462-8918 or (833) 404-1372.
Residents can also submit tips through beauregardparish.org or anonymously to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.
