14 YEAR OLD FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE..... AGAIN

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles mother is desperately looking for help to keep her son alive.
The story of Elijah Miller was first brought to light in 2007 when the young boy needed a multi-organ transplant.
Just two weeks after Rhonda covered the story, Elijah was flown to Washington D.C. where he received a liver, pancreas, and small intestine.
After multiple procedures, doctors thought he would have a chance at a normal life.
Fast forward 10 years and Elijah found out that he had hemolytic anemia. After months of his body shredding his red blood cells and months of treatment, his body returned to a normal state until recently. There has been a sudden drop in his red blood cell body count.
After several doctor visits, doctors noticed a rapid decrease in the function of his kidneys. Two years ago, the start of the conversation about a future kidney transplant was in the works.
But, Elijah’s mother, Mechelle Miller had no idea that a year and a half later she would be begging for a donor.
Elijah has now been on the list for 6 months and is still in need of a kidney transplant.
Mechelle says despite his every day challenges, he continues to make the best of every situation thrown his way.
“He’s a character, he’s caring, he’s compassionate and he loves God.” If he sees someone else sad, he tries to lift their spirits. He’s outgoing and he just loves life.”
Elijah has continuously fallen short for his chance at a “normal life.” But, he still remains optimistic about his future.
For anyone who thinks they could be a possible match for Elijah, they are encouraged to call the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans and say they’re interested in donating a kidney to him and then they will being the process to see if you’re an appropriate match.
Mechelle also adds that if donating a kidney isn’t a feasible option for you, any donation to the Elijah’s Benefit Account at Jeff Davis bank is appreciated.
