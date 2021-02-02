Who fills the final five spots in LSU’s 2021 class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU enters National Signing Day with 20 signees. The 2021 class is ranked No. 4 in the country by Rivals and 247 Sports.
So there’s currently five spots open in the Tigers ‘21 class. Here’s our prediction on who will join the 20 others in Baton Rouge.
St. James defensive end, Saivion Jones, will sign with LSU on Wednesday. Jones didn’t sign in the early period because he wanted to join his teammates in the festivities.
The Tigers staff is primed to sign Florida offensive guard, Kimo Makaneole. The 3-star was originally committed to Florida State, but flipped to LSU on Jan. 1. Makaneole stands 6′5″, weighing in at 285 pounds.
Rummel running back, Logan Diggs, is a Notre Dame commit right now. But, there’s a lot of chatter that he’ll sign with LSU on Wednesday.
LSU signed two running backs in December, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin. The lure of playing close to home could be the difference in the Tigers favor.
LSU signed four wide receivers in the early signing period. Come Wednesday, it could be five. Walker wideout, Brian Thomas, Jr., still appears on track to pick the Tigers.
His recruitment has been fairly quiet and under the radar. This week, that will change with his college choice.
Cornerbacks coach, Corey Raymond, usually get’s his guy in recruiting battles. His latest target, Dontae Balfour, cornerback out of Florida.
Auburn is the favorite right now to get the 3-star recruit, but never ever count out “DBU.”
