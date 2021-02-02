SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 1, 2021

February 2, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 1, 2021.

Donavon Jamayel Boutte, 38, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; encouraging child delinquency; probation detainer.

Jude Ernest Parks, 45, Lacassine: Appearing in an intoxicated condition; refusal to I.D.

Casey Alan Brooks, 29, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Kevin Dwayne Wheeler, 44, Lake Charles: Second offense domestic abuse; stalking.

Joseph Charles Flowers, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Frank William Daigle, 63, Ragley: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a schedule II drug; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lights.

Santos Chavez Ortiz, 44, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Aaron James Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Daniel Villarreal, 25, Houston, TX: Obstruction of public passages; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dontrayvia Quntrell Simpson, 23, Orange, TX: Instate detainer.

Taurean Denzelle Buck, 29, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; contempt of court.

Jimmy Edward Nutt, 49, Welsh: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

