SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 1, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 1, 2021.
Donavon Jamayel Boutte, 38, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; encouraging child delinquency; probation detainer.
Jude Ernest Parks, 45, Lacassine: Appearing in an intoxicated condition; refusal to I.D.
Casey Alan Brooks, 29, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Kevin Dwayne Wheeler, 44, Lake Charles: Second offense domestic abuse; stalking.
Joseph Charles Flowers, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Frank William Daigle, 63, Ragley: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a schedule II drug; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lights.
Santos Chavez Ortiz, 44, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Aaron James Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Daniel Villarreal, 25, Houston, TX: Obstruction of public passages; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dontrayvia Quntrell Simpson, 23, Orange, TX: Instate detainer.
Taurean Denzelle Buck, 29, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; contempt of court.
Jimmy Edward Nutt, 49, Welsh: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
