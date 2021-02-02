McNeese sets attendance numbers for home spring sporting events

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese has announced its expected capacity for home events this spring, following the COVID protocols put in place by federal and state guidelines.
Allowable capacity for home football games has been set at 25 percent, or 3,100 fans, after factoring in McNeese and visiting team pass lists and McNeese students. Team pass list numbers are set by the Southland Conference office. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Both baseball and softball capacity has been set at 25 percent or 500 fans for each. Both programs have the capability to sell premium seating – softball’s ‘Develop the Diamond’ and baseball with its box seating down the foul lines. Once those seats are factored in, 102 tickets remain available for softball and 188 for baseball games.
Premium seating for softball is still available. The Cowgirls will play one of its best home schedules this season, including games against LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and ULL.
Both soccer and volleyball are also capped at 25 percent. Due to limited seating and COVID guidelines, only those on the pass list and McNeese students will be admitted. The Cowgirl volleyball team will play its home matches at S.P. Arnett Middle School in Westlake.
To purchase baseball and softball premium seats, or for more information, contact the McNeese Ticket Office at 337-562-4MSU or by emailing tickets@mcneese.edu.
