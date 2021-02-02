LSU pitcher Jaden Hill named preseason first-team All-American by Baseball America

LSU pitcher Jaden Hill named preseason first-team All-American by Baseball America
LSU pitcher Jaden Hill (44) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 8:34 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU pitcher Jaden Hill has been named to the Baseball America 2021 Preseason First-Team All-America squad, the organization announced Monday, Feb. 1.

The junior right-handed pitcher from Ashdown, Ark. has also been named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and D1 Baseball.

RELATED STORIES:

Hill is expected to be the Friday night starter for the Tigers this season.

He allowed just one hit in 11.2 innings of relief in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He recorded 17 strikeouts. Opponents batted only .028 (1-for-36) against him.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.