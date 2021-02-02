“I feel like my back is against the wall”: Local woman details unemployment woes

Louisiana has gained about 170,000 jobs since April, Dejoie said. In contrast to the nation, Louisiana added jobs last month, but the state lost jobs in months when the rest of the nation was growing thanks to a record-breaking hurricane season, Dejoie said. The U.S. Department of Labor notified the LWC that Louisiana’s unemployment rate no longer meets the criteria to continue the Extended Benefits program past Jan. 23. Those with current, active EB claims will be transitioned to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, another federally funded benefits program in place for pandemic-affected individuals.