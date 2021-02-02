“I feel like my back is against the wall”: Local woman details unemployment woes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -We continue to hear from viewers who are struggling to navigate the state’s unemployment system, some of which are still waiting to receive unemployment checks.
Shamika Williams says she’s been filling out job applications since she lost her job shortly after Hurricane Laura in August. She’s also tried reaching out to the Louisiana Workforce Commission about her most recent issue with unemployment but says it been hard to get a callback.
“I was relying on unemployment until I find a job to keep up with my bills. So, now I feel like my back is against the wall now,” said Shamika Guillory.
Guillory, a single mother, first filed for unemployment in June and received her first payment in November...three months after Hurricane Laura destroyed her place of business and left her and her disabled son homeless.
Guillory recounted how her life changed in July when she contracted COVID. Guillory lost much of her work during the pandemic, Hurricane Laura only exacerbated the situation.
“They changed my log-in information, user name, and password.”
She says a fraud attempt to hack her unemployment profile prohibited her from receiving unemployment from December to now.
“They told me I was disqualified and that I owed them back the money they had sent me,” said Guillory.
Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie says their office is currently working to identify thousands of fraudulent claims.
“We have increased the number of agency staff working to alleviate a backlog of identity verification,” said Dejoie.
Guillory says she got a letter last week saying she owed nearly $3,500 dollars in back pay after she was deemed ineligible. It’s a decision she plans to appeal because she says she’s been out of work for nearly 6 months.
“I hadn’t received a payment since November 10th of 2020. I still file every week because I am unemployed,” said Guillory.
Secretary Dejoie couldn’t comment on this specific case but says...
“There are numerous reasons for disqualification that could make someone ineligible for state unemployment but could be eligible under provisions of CARES and the CARES continuation act.
Guillory says finding work in her field as a Certified Nursing Assistant has been a struggle due to so many places being closed for repairs due to the hurricanes.
”I feel out applications daily but I have not yet got a phone call or email back yet. It’s a never-ending story but it’s nothing I can really do but keep trying.”
Louisiana Unemployment Snapshot:
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Friday that 140,000 jobs were lost in December. The nation had been adding jobs every month since almost 21 million jobs were lost in April.
Louisiana has gained about 170,000 jobs since April, Dejoie said. In contrast to the nation, Louisiana added jobs last month, but the state lost jobs in months when the rest of the nation was growing thanks to a record-breaking hurricane season, Dejoie said. The U.S. Department of Labor notified the LWC that Louisiana’s unemployment rate no longer meets the criteria to continue the Extended Benefits program past Jan. 23. Those with current, active EB claims will be transitioned to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, another federally funded benefits program in place for pandemic-affected individuals.
The Workforce Commission has paid out almost $7 billion in benefits to almost 700,000 claimants since the pandemic began, mostly federal dollars. Since the federal benefits extension was enacted, the LWC has paid almost $41 million to 139,300 people, Dejoie said.
