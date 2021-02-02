FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns after a cold start, rain chances increase late week

Today is Groundhog Day and the all important question is will he see his shadow and that mean 6 more weeks of winter or will he not see it and that signal the arrival of an early spring? We will have to wait to see the verdict, but if Phil was here in Lake Charles he would definitely see his shadow as plenty of sunshine will be around for the afternoon. You’ll want to keep the coat handy this morning as you head off to work, but as we progress through the day you could exchange it for a jacket as we warm to near 60 for the afternoon. The good news is winds, won’t be as breezy today as high pressure is situated overhead and will keep us in the clear. Another cold night can be expected as we move into Wednesday morning with lows back into the middle and upper 30′s before changes begin to arrive.