FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns after a cold start, rain chances increase late week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Make sure to grab that coat before heading out this morning as temperatures are back into the lower and middle 30′s across the area with some areas of frost to the north where the winds have relaxed and skies have remained clear. Good news is that sunshine will be returning as we head into the afternoon, but it will remain on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50′s to near 60 once again.
Today is Groundhog Day and the all important question is will he see his shadow and that mean 6 more weeks of winter or will he not see it and that signal the arrival of an early spring? We will have to wait to see the verdict, but if Phil was here in Lake Charles he would definitely see his shadow as plenty of sunshine will be around for the afternoon. You’ll want to keep the coat handy this morning as you head off to work, but as we progress through the day you could exchange it for a jacket as we warm to near 60 for the afternoon. The good news is winds, won’t be as breezy today as high pressure is situated overhead and will keep us in the clear. Another cold night can be expected as we move into Wednesday morning with lows back into the middle and upper 30′s before changes begin to arrive.
Winds will slowly begin to turn more southerly as we head into the afternoon hours of Wednesday and especially into Thursday as the high moves off to the east and we see our next cold front begin to arrive heading late Thursday night into Friday morning. Wednesday and Thursday will remain dry with mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and highs in the lower 60′s, with clouds increasing for Thursday and highs back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Models have the front pushing through a little faster today with the highest rain chances arriving overnight Thursday into the early morning hours of Friday before we begin to see some drier weather Friday afternoon. Highs turn cooler for Friday and the weekend as they drop back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with a mixture of sun and clouds.
Models have been keep another area of low pressure just far enough south Saturday that we should miss the bulk of the rain, but it will be something we have to watch as there could be a stray shower later in the day Saturday. Into next week temperatures remain on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50′s to near 60 with rain chances on the rise by the middle of next week. We’ll continue to monitor that system over the coming days as models are trying to get the timing of the system. Overall if Phil does see his shadow, there is no threat of winter weather in the forecast here in Southwest Louisiana, but cooler temperatures will be around.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
