First Alert Forecast: Another cool night, but a warming trend begins Wednesday...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was another beautiful day Tuesday with clear skies and temperatures near normal. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly again overnight. Wednesday morning will start off with temperatures in the 30s across most of SWLA, and frost is likely especially north of I-10 once again.
Wednesday will bring changes as southerly winds return and highs top out in the low 60s. We may see clouds returning late Wednesday as the next frontal system approaches from the west.
Temperatures will warm significantly Thursday ahead of the front and we may see a few showers late in the day. Afternoon highs will reach the low 70s and morning lows will only be in the 50s. The front will move through early Friday with a good scattering of showers, severe weather looks unlikely at this point.
There are still some questions regarding how quick things will clear out on Saturday; but for now I am leaning toward clouds sticking around with just some isolated showers. The temperature part of the forecast is also rather tricky and will depend on how quick the clouds move out.
And that uncertainty continues into Sunday as clouds may linger along with a slight chance of rain. Another cold front will also move through during the morning hours and that should clear things out by the afternoon.
Next week will begin cool but another cold front will likely move into the area Wednesday or Thursday and obviously those details are very much subject to change.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
