FEMA offers online mitigation webinars to build back safer, stronger

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Though many people have yet to recover from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, it’s a good time to build back safer and stronger to try to reduce damage in the future.
FEMA is offering various online seminars this month to provide information and advice to those who want to build back better.
Here’s what the agency provides in a news release:
The FEMA Community Education and Outreach (CEO) staff for mitigation is hosting free webinars on ways to make future natural disasters less severe, dangerous or damaging to your home and family.
CEO will conduct the Internet webinars Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout February. Each session will be given twice a day, at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
To register for the sessions, go to https://fema.connectsolutions.com/admin/show-event-catalog?folder-id=172559520.
This week’s topics are:
- What is Mitigation and Preparedness? CEO specialists will define mitigation and explain how to reduce future risk. (Feb. 2.)
- Working with Seniors Before the Storm: Specialists will talk to seniors about creating a plan for what is needed in the event of a disaster and what to discuss with children and/or other family members. (Feb. 4.)
Topics to be covered over the next few weeks are:
- Retrofitting Roofs/Homes in High Wind Regions: Specialists will talk about ways to harden the home to lessen the impact of wind. (Feb.9.)
- Water-Resistant Building Materials: Specialists will discuss the benefits of using water-resistant materials for repairs. (Feb. 11.)
- Elevating Your Home, Including Mobile Homes: Specialists will talk about the basic requirements of elevating a house or mobile home and discuss what buildings may be elevated. (Feb. 16.)
- Basic Mitigation for Volunteers: Specialists will review mitigation techniques like muck outs, demolition and repair with volunteer agencies and explain how using mitigation techniques when repairing or rebuilding can strengthen homes against future disasters. (Feb. 18.)
- Mitigation Overview for Veterans and Military Families: Specialists will provide an overview of mitigation techniques and review important information about selecting a contractor. (Feb. 23.)
- How to Clean Up After a Flood: Specialists will provide safety tips on cleaning a home or business from flood waters. (Feb. 25.)
If you are unable to attend, the sessions will be recorded, and the recordings will be uploaded to the Louisiana Mitigation Web Link: https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lamit.
The Adobe Connect Platform is used for these sessions. To make sure you are fully able to participate, please test your computer by clicking on: https://fema.connectsolutions.com/common/help/en/support/meeting_test.htm. If there is a problem with your connection, there are troubleshooting tips you may use.
If you have any questions, phone 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487.
For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit Louisiana Hurricane Laura (DR-4559-LA).For the latest information on information on Hurricane Delta, visit Louisiana Hurricane Delta (DR-4570-LA). For the latest information on Hurricane Zeta, visit Louisiana Hurricane Zeta (DR-4577-LA).
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).
