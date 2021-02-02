Dentists see increase of dental emergencies as a result of the pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A study done by NextSmile.com found that 73% of adults would avoid dental check-ups if that meant reducing their risk for the coronavirus.
Dr. Matthew George says this is apparent in their office.
“We generally see anywhere on average between two to four patients canceling and it’s more for either they’re fearful of COVID or they’re fearful they have COVID.”
However, Dr. Jacob Dent’s office says they’re seeing more patients make up for lost time.
“We’re busting at the seams as far as people trying to get in from last year, where they’ve missed.”
Both dentists say COVID protocols didn’t change much of their day-to-day.
“What I’ve done from day one from what I do now since the pandemic is the same exact thing,” says Dr. Dent. “We always wear the same PPE; we always practice the same sterilization protocols.”
They have increased screenings of both patients and staff.
“We screen patients, we’ve screened our staff, first thing we do every day is talk symptoms, take each other’s temperature,” says Dr. George. “We take precautions with patients.”
In both of their offices, however, they’ve seen an increased trend of patients coming in with dental issues, leading to dental emergencies.
“We’ve seen an increase in broken teeth, dental surgeries,” says Dr. George. “A lot of broken teeth turn into dental extractions and then cavities, cavities probably from all the time at home and trips to the kitchen.”
Dr. George believes it to be a result of everything that happened in 2020.
“People are at home, they’re probably eating more but there’s also times of being stressful. A lot of stress turns into grinding or clenching the teeth which can lead to more broken teeth and more dental issues.”
The dentists recommend patients come regularly for their six-month cleaning to avoid those dental issues from becoming emergencies.
