City of Sulphur nearing end of debris pickup

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five months after Hurricane Laura, the City of Sulphur is nearing the end of debris pickup.
Contractors have removed 765,000 cubic yards of debris in Sulphur as the City gets closer to being finished with this step in hurricane recovery.
“We are continuing to work with our debris contractor,” said Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay. “They’ve assured us that they’ll be here as long as they are needed.”
Commercial debris pickup started Feb. 1 for businesses along state routes in Sulphur, which will be a one-time pass.
The City has not yet decided on an final date for residential pickup, but Mayor Danahay says they’re getting close.
“We just kind of want to let our citizens know that we are getting less of the debris out there, so we’re getting closer to the end of the pickup.”
Mayor Danahay says they’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel for the pickup process.
“It’s about 90 percent of what we feel like is out there. Now, it continues to grow as people continue to push things to the street, but it has slowed down to a lesser volume than it was before.”
The City is wanting to make sure residents have enough time to get construction debris to the road.
“We know there’s a lot of people out there, homeowners, who are still dealing with insurance companies before they can get to that construction phase. We’re working to hopefully get them satisfied before the debris contract ends.”
The mayor says the pickup process is going very well.
“We’re very pleased with how it’s going. We kind of made that comparison with what it was with Hurricane Rita, and we’re much, much farther along than we were with Hurricane Rita.”
Once the City of Sulphur does announce the final debris pickup date, we’ll bring that information to you.
