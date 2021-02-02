Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office launches app for residents to submit tips

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released an app through which residents can submit tips to law enforcement.
The cellphone app, “CloseWatch Calcasieu,” can be downloaded at the following links:
· Apple
· Android
Tips may be submitted anonymously and may be made about any specific school or location in Calcasieu Parish, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
It is not intended to replace 911, which is for active emergencies.
“You can use the CloseWatch app if you have any information you feel could help law enforcement solve or deter crime, as well as prevent potential harm,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “The app is free and easy to use. You can also remain totally anonymous when submitting a tip. Once you submit the tip it immediately goes to the CPSO Real Time Crime Center, where deputies will take appropriate steps to ensure the tip is investigated.”
Click HERE for more information.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.