Boil advisory issued for several streets in Iowa

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - Several streets in the Town of Iowa are under a boil supply following a water leak Tuesday.
Residents living on the following streets are under the boil advisory:
· S. Knapp
· S. Philbrick
· S. Storer
· S. Bowers
· S. Lambert Lane
It is recommended that consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
