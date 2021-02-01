Waters Edge hosts its second food giveaway

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five months after Hurricane Laura, people are still in the process of recovery with some struggling to make ends meet. That’s why Waters Edge Church hosted their second food giveaway today.
More than 3,000 people received some much needed essentials in today’s giveaway.
Although the giveaway didn’t start until 11 a.m., cars started lining up hours earlier for the fresh produce, COVID-19 kits, blankets, coffee and canned goods.
Waters Edge is known for assisting the homeless, but pastor Tony Bourque says he’s seen a lot of different people lacking resources who are taking the help.
“They were just from the more unloved neighborhoods in Lake Charles - people would just really struggle. But since then, we’ve just seen people who weren’t struggling before the hurricanes and the pandemic, and they’re really struggling now.”
The giveaway lasted a total of four hours. In that time, I spoke to several families who had waited in long lines for the giveaway, and they say recovery is far from over. They’re just thankful to get a little help, though more is needed.
We’ll have more from them and the giveaway tonight on 7 News Nightcast.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.