Trailblazer trio receive offer from Arizona State, four Power 5 offers for LCCP

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles College Prep hype train doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon, as three more LCCP players were offered scholarships to play at Arizona State on Monday.
LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen, Daylon Sibley and Curley Reed were all targeted by the Sun Devils’ coaching staff as each player made their announcement on Twitter. The offer was notable for Sibley as it was the first Power 5 offer for the Trailblazer linebacker. LCCP has four players that hold Power 5 offers with Keshlon Jackson being the fourth.
Citizen, a rising senior, has seen his recruitment take off recently. The running back has reported offers from LSU, Texas, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Colorado over the past few weeks. Citizen also holds offers from the likes of Penn State, Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
Reed, like Citizen, has seen his recruitment pick up this offseason. The 2023 defensive back has also reported offers from Mississippi State and Memphis after being named to the LSWA 3A All-State honorable mention team.
The ASU offer was Sibley’s first, but less than two hours later he announced he had received a Memphis offer as well. The 2023 linebacker was the leading tackler for the Trailbazlers last season.
In all, LCCP has six players with Division I offers with Jackson, Reginald Burks (Marshall) and Kevon Freeman (Grambling State) joining Citizen, Sibley and Reed.
