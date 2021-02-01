SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2021.
Amber Kristine Elllis, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); instate detainer; contraband in a penal institution.
Dyllan James Hosea, 34, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon.
Elliot John Slaten, 31, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Michael James Fodrie, 46, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor Austin Chaisson, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; contractor fraud under $500; domestic abuse.
Abby Elizabeth Le, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Colby Lane Leblanc, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Kelli Rae Ardoin, 28, Ragley: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; instate detainer.
David Anthony Guillory, 39, Ville Platte: Contempt of court.
Manuel Alex Vallejo-Garza, 24, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Kevin Dean Conner, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Donavon Jamayel Boutte, 38, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; contributing to child delequincy.
