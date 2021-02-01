SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2021
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | February 1, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST - Updated February 1 at 5:08 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2021.

Amber Kristine Elllis, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); instate detainer; contraband in a penal institution.

Dyllan James Hosea, 34, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon.

Elliot John Slaten, 31, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Michael James Fodrie, 46, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor Austin Chaisson, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; contractor fraud under $500; domestic abuse.

Abby Elizabeth Le, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Colby Lane Leblanc, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Kelli Rae Ardoin, 28, Ragley: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; instate detainer.

David Anthony Guillory, 39, Ville Platte: Contempt of court.

Manuel Alex Vallejo-Garza, 24, Sulphur: Strangulation.

Kevin Dean Conner, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Donavon Jamayel Boutte, 38, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; contributing to child delequincy.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.