Man arrested after shots fired at DeRidder trailer park

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - One person was arrested after shots were fired at a DeRidder trailer park Sunday, Beauregard officials said.
Deputies with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office arriving to the 6:49 a.m. call found evidence consistent with shots being fired and three people who were targeted, but uninjured, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
The suspect’s vehicle was located at the intersection of La. 1146 and La. 112. A passing motorist told deputies they saw a man running in and out of the woods near the vehicle.
Deputies found the man and a short foot pursuit ensued, according to Sheriff’s Office information.
The man ran to another trailer park and barricaded himself inside a small camper trailer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. With the assistance of a police dog, deputies were able to get the man to come out of the trailer.
Eddie Clemons was arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal carrying/discharge of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespass, drug possession, drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.