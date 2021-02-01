LSU rallies to take 75-66 OT win over Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just like in their first meeting in Oxford, the LSU women’s basketball team had to overcome a deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime and dominated Ole Miss in the extra period to get the win at the PMAC on Sunday, Jan. 31.
The Lady Tigers (8-7, 6-3 SEC) rallied to get the 75-66 overtime win over the Lady Rebels (7-7, 1-7 SEC). The Lady Tigers trailed by as many as 14 points in the second quarter. They were without head coach Nikki Fargas, who missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson filled in for her.
Khayla Pointer led LSU with 25 points. She also had two assists and two rebounds. Faustine Aifuwa had another double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds. Awa Trasi and Karli Seay each chipped in 13 points and four rebounds.
Donetta Johnson led Ole Miss with 18 points. Two others scored 12 points each.
The Lady Tigers went on a 6-0 run in 1:35 to pull within a point, 60-59, with 29 seconds to go. Then, a Karli Seay 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining tied it at 62-62 and she was fouled. It was just her second made 3-pointer this season. The free throw put LSU up 63-62 for the first time since it was 2-0 in the opening minutes of the contest.
A foul by LSU with just one second left put Mimi Reid on the line to shoot two free throws. She missed the first but made the second to tie it at 63-63 and force overtime. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Rebels, 20-12 in the fourth quarter. LSU scored a quick four points to start the extra period and outscored Ole Miss 12-3 to get the win.
LSU shot 44% from the field, while Ole Miss made just 39% of its shots from the floor. There were only three 3-pointers made in the game. Seay’s game-tying shot from deep was the only one that dropped for the Lady Tigers. They were 1-of-11 (9%) on threes. The Lady Rebels hit 2-of-8 (25%) of their shots from beyond the arc.
LSU was 26-of-41 (63%) on free throws, while Ole Miss was 16-of-30 (53%) from the charity stripe. Ole Miss outrebounded LSU, 45-38. The Lady Rebel bench dominated 22-5. LSU scored 25 points off 28 turnovers by Ole Miss. Three Lady Rebels fouled out of the game, which hurt them in overtime.
LSU will travel to College Station, Texas to take on No. 8 Texas A&M on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. The Lady Tigers upset the then-unbeaten Lady Aggies in their first matchup on Jan. 14.
