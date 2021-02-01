La. 27 north of DeQuincy reopens after train collides with pickup truck

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - La. 27 has reopened following a crash involving a train and a pickup truck at George Kendall Road, north of DeQuincy.
The driver of the pickup truck sustained only minor injuries, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman.
Senegal said the driver was heading south on La. 27, pulling a utility trailer, when he lost control in a turn and slid into the path of an oncoming train.
Drivers heading north are being detoured to Old Seale Road.
Drivers heading south are being detoured to La. 109 or La. 110.
