First Alert Forecast: Cool for the next few days, another cold front arrives later this week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, and skies will remain clear through the rest of the night. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly overnight. Tuesday morning will start off with temperatures in the 30s across most of SWLA, and frost is possible especially north of I-10 provided the winds relax overnight.
Tuesday and Wednesday look great with mostly sunny conditions expected and temperatures will be near or just below normal. Tuesday will see highs near 60 and Wednesday will be into the low 60s. We may see clouds returning late Wednesday as the next frontal system approaches from the west.
Temperatures will warm significantly Thursday ahead of the front and we may see a few showers late in the day. Afternoon highs will reach the low 70s and morning lows will only be in the 50s. The front will move through Friday with a good scattering of showers, severe weather looks unlikely at this point.
There are still some questions regarding how quick things will clear out on Saturday; but for now I am leaning toward clouds sticking around with just some isolated showers. The temperature part of the forecast is also rather tricky and will depend on how quick the clouds move out.
Sunday looks sunny and cool with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. There is a good chance that some significantly colder air will move into the southern United States early next week, but we may be right on the edge of the cold air. For now I am not showing a huge drop in temperatures with this at this time. But it is possible that we could see significantly colder air in our vicinity.
Next week will begin cool but another cold front will likely move into the area Tuesday or Wednesday and obviously those details are very much subject to change.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
