FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start to Monday, plenty of sunshine ahead

With temperatures starting out in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s this morning you’ll definitely need to grab that coat heading out the door this morning and we are seeing a wind chill out there are well. Winds are out of the north this morning around 10 to 15 mph with gust upwards of 20 at times and that’s making it feel more like the middle 30′s across Southwest Louisiana. High pressure is building in overhead and that will provide a picture perfect afternoon as we see plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be a little below average though as we are only looking to reach the middle to upper 50′s, whereas we should be in the lower 60′s, but still with no chance of rain it’s shaping up to be a great afternoon. Clear skies continue as we head into the evening and overnight and that will allow temperatures to fall quickly and lead to a frost potential as Tuesday morning comes.