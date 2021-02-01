FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start to Monday, plenty of sunshine ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures are on the colder side this morning as we are waking up to temperatures in the lower 40′s, which is close to where we should be for this time of year, but the difference is the breezy conditions making it feel even colder. Sunshine will be returning for the afternoon though and that will set up a beautiful start to the new week.
With temperatures starting out in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s this morning you’ll definitely need to grab that coat heading out the door this morning and we are seeing a wind chill out there are well. Winds are out of the north this morning around 10 to 15 mph with gust upwards of 20 at times and that’s making it feel more like the middle 30′s across Southwest Louisiana. High pressure is building in overhead and that will provide a picture perfect afternoon as we see plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be a little below average though as we are only looking to reach the middle to upper 50′s, whereas we should be in the lower 60′s, but still with no chance of rain it’s shaping up to be a great afternoon. Clear skies continue as we head into the evening and overnight and that will allow temperatures to fall quickly and lead to a frost potential as Tuesday morning comes.
The overall chances of frost will be dependent upon the winds relaxing soon enough as well as when do clouds make a return as we will see a few trying to work their way into the area for our Tuesday shortly after daybreak. Partly cloudy skies will be the name of the game for Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 50′s to near 60, but still remaining dry as high pressure remains in charge and that will be the case through Thursday as well. Changes arrive for late week and that will be noticed with our temperatures slowly warming into the lower 70′s by Thursday as winds turn back out of the south ahead of the next cold front that arrives late Thursday and into Friday. Rain chances increase overnight Thursday and last through Friday and depending on the exact speed the of the system as least through early Saturday as well.
We still have time to iron out the details on the exact speed of the system, but temperatures remain near average in the lower and middle 60′s through Saturday before the front cools us down heading into next week. Signs point to some cooler temperatures by the end of next weekend and to start out next week, but better confidence will grow in that as we get closer. Enjoy the beautiful sunshine today and have a great day!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
