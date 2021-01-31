SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 30, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 30, 2021.
Tyrone Lamon Simon, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery: ; strangulation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule II narcotic; parole detainer.
Jose Ozuna, 40, Weslaco TX: Operating while intoxicated: fourth offense; driver must be licensed; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Marion Joseph Harmon, 49, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; tail lamps.
Roxanne Hope Ford, 39, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
David Matthew Edwards, 51, DeQuincy: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.
Rachael Gene Dufflemyer Welch, 51, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery.
Jacobi Deshawn Cain, 20, Sulphur: Bicycles: front lamps: rear lamps: side and rear reflectors; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.
Blake Allen Vincent, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
