LSU women’s basketball head coach Nikki Fargas will miss Sunday’s game against Ole Miss

LSU Women’s Basketball

LSU women’s basketball head coach Nikki Fargas will miss Sunday’s game against Ole Miss
LSU head coach Nikki Fargas (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | January 31, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 4:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball head coach Nikki Fargas will miss the game on Sunday, Jan. 31, against Ole Miss due to COVID-19 protocols, the university announced late Sunday morning.

According to LSU, Fargas will be absent because of COVID-19 contact tracing issues related to an external media obligation.

Assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson will step in and serve as head coach for the Lady Tigers hosting the Lady Rebels at the PMAC.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be watched on SEC Network+.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.