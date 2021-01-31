LSU lands one of the top offensive linemen in the country

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The state of Louisiana is a hotbed for big-time football recruits. But, at the offensive lineman spot, “The Boot” doesn’t produce as many top high school players.
So that’s why landing Neville’s Will Campbell, was such a huge get for Coach Orgeron.
Campbell is ranked at No. 10 in the country for offensive lineman in the class of 2022. He’s a 4-star recruit according to Rivals.
He broke down his decision to Rivals’ recruiting service.
“I just feel like I can go into that program and have the best chance of making an impact, playing as early as I can. It’s easy because it’s close to home, and while other schools made a push, I feel like there’s some little things that separated LSU ... Walker Howard and Jack Bech are going there and that always helps because I have a relationship with them. We’re trying to win a national championship and they have a great program with great coaches. I have great relationships there and I can see myself playing for them,” said Campbell.
He’s the fifth commit for the Tigers from Louisiana, joining: St. Thomas More QB Walker Howard, Green Oaks WR Decoldest Crawford, Karr WR Aaron Anderson, and Acadiana CB Laterrance Welch.
Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2022 class:
QB Walker Howard, 4-star, St. Thomas More
OT Will Campbell, 4-star, Neville
CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
OL Lucas Taylor, 4-star, Mobile, AL.
CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.
WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
CB Marcus Scott, No ranking yet, The Woodlands, TX.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.