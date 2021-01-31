LSU lands one of the top offensive linemen in the country

“I just feel like I can go into that program and have the best chance of making an impact, playing as early as I can. It’s easy because it’s close to home, and while other schools made a push, I feel like there’s some little things that separated LSU ... Walker Howard and Jack Bech are going there and that always helps because I have a relationship with them. We’re trying to win a national championship and they have a great program with great coaches. I have great relationships there and I can see myself playing for them,” said Campbell.