Five young authors bring guidance and support to young teens

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the turmoil surrounding teens today, five local girls decided to write a book to cheer on and help young girls navigate everything they may be dealing with.
The book called Sis, You Got This: 5 Affirmations to Help You not Sweat the Small Stuff navigates peer pressure, relationships and toxic friendships all while acting like your personal cheerleader.
Launching just last Saturday, the five authors, between 13 and 20 years old, each focus on a different affirmation and different topic in the book.
And each topic gets tied back to Christianity and their relationship with Christ.
The five authors say they just want to help others like them.
”We just want girls to know that you’re not alone during those times. And because those times can be very stressful and make them feel like they’re alone and dealing with it by themselves. It would be good to know that other people your age are going through something like this and you’re not alone,” Navaeh Barriere said.
After each chapter, there’s a challenge and a place where the reader can journal. The authors say they want readers to apply what they’ve learned into their lives.
The book is available to purchase on Amazon, and it has already reached Amazon’s no. 1 list for new release in several categories.
