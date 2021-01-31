FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers on the way tonight; sunny and blustery Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a much warmer but very windy day across Southwest Louisiana, clouds thickened up with the tale-tale signs of rain on the horizon. The rain managed to hold off, but showers are still on the way this evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front moves through Southwest Louisiana. I expect the best chance of rain to move in mid to late evening through around 2-3 a.m. Sunday morning, clearing out before sunrise.
Temperatures won’t drop much out of the 60s this evening and not drop much below that until after the front overnight, falling into the 50s by sunrise and continuing to remain on the chillier side through the day tomorrow. While the sun will return, gusty northwesterly winds between 15 and 30 mph will begin to pick up by midday and afternoon creating an even chillier feel to the otherwise sunny day.
We’ll look for temperatures to drop a bit more Sunday night into Monday with lows Monday morning in the upper 30s to around 40. Sunshine and breezy weather carries into Monday with highs in the 50s. Colder lows for Tuesday will result in lows close to freezing across our northern parishes with lows in the middle 30s along I-10. We begin to see some milder temperatures back by midweek and as you probably expected to hear, another cold front is on the way just as temperatures warm back up.
As of now, clouds and breezy conditions will return by Thursday with rain chances moving in Thursday night into Friday as the next cold front moves through.
