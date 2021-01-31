FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers on the way tonight; sunny and blustery Sunday

We’ll look for temperatures to drop a bit more Sunday night into Monday with lows Monday morning in the upper 30s to around 40. Sunshine and breezy weather carries into Monday with highs in the 50s. Colder lows for Tuesday will result in lows close to freezing across our northern parishes with lows in the middle 30s along I-10. We begin to see some milder temperatures back by midweek and as you probably expected to hear, another cold front is on the way just as temperatures warm back up.