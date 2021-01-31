FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the week but with lots of sunshine

Longer range models are beginning to advertise an even colder push of air by the end of next week with highs on Sunday in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows Sunday night in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This could be some of the coldest air of the year so far, but these models are still several days out which always change with time. It’s not too clear yet exactly how far south the coldest air will make it, so next weekend’s forecast is made is low confidence for now. We’ll keep you updated as things become a bit more certain with the forecast details concerning this possible cold plunge.