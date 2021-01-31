FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the week but with lots of sunshine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After another breezy day across the area, much drier air has settled in behind the cold front with temperatures that will drop quickly once the sun sets into the 50s and 40s through the late evening and overnight. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 before sunrise Monday morning with another day of sunshine ahead to start the new workweek.
Cool high pressure building in from the west will keep the nice cool feel in place for the first full day of February as temperatures rise into the upper 50s by afternoon. Breezes pick up again tomorrow, at times gusting upwards of 20-25 mph during the afternoon out of the north. Winds will calm Monday night and that will allow temperatures to drop a bit more, into the lower to middle 30s with areas of frost likely Tuesday morning.
Other than a few clouds from time to time on Tuesday, a seasonably cool and pleasant day will return high afternoon highs around 60. Lows Tuesday night will again be rather chilly, dropping into the middle to upper 30s. We’ll start to notice a bit more of a milder feel by Wednesday with afternoon highs inching closer to the middle 60s and southerly winds return keeping lows Wednesday night milder in the 50s.
Clouds will thicken up through the day Thursday as southerly winds increase through the day ahead of our next cold front. Rain chances stay low despite the clouds with highs topping out in the lower 70s. Rain chances increase late Thursday night into Friday as the front moves in, bringing a line of showers through the area and dropping temperatures in its wake. By Saturday, highs plunge back into the 50s and 60s.
Longer range models are beginning to advertise an even colder push of air by the end of next week with highs on Sunday in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows Sunday night in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This could be some of the coldest air of the year so far, but these models are still several days out which always change with time. It’s not too clear yet exactly how far south the coldest air will make it, so next weekend’s forecast is made is low confidence for now. We’ll keep you updated as things become a bit more certain with the forecast details concerning this possible cold plunge.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
