UPDATE: Four arrested in Post Plant Road shooting

BEAUREGARD, La. (KPLC) - With the combined efforts of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeRidder Police Department, Narcotics Task Force, Louisiana State Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, all subjects involved in Wednesday’s Post Plant Road shooting have been apprehended and arrested.
According to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford, Devon Daniels, Jaheim Chavis, Desmond Coaston and Kelvin Thomas Jr. have all been arrested in connection to the shooting.
· Devon Daniels has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder. His bond has been set at $300,000.
· Jaheim Chavis has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempted 2nd-Degree murder. His bond is TBS.
· Desmond Coaston has been arrested and charged with simple battery, illegal use of weapons of dangerous instrumentalities and 2 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder. His bond has been set at $330,000.
· Kelvin Thomas Jr. has been arrested and charged with simple battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. His bond has been set at $110,000.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.