SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 29, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 29, 2021.
Dontrayvia Quntrell Simpson, 23, Orange TX: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; tail lamps.
Dawnelle Michelle Small, 36, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.
Blayke Ryan Leblanc, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Austin Gage Rozas, 23, Sulphur: Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; obstruction of justice.
Thomas Wunner, 48, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Samuel James Johnson, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.
William Brumby, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Justin Lance Romero, 35, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
John Daniel Fields, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Kyle Andrew Parton, 27: Possession of marijuana 2nd offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia (2 counts); direct contempt of court.
Brandon Jamaar Willis, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.
