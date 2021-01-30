Sam Houston promotes Chad Davis to head football coach

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Sam Houston High School didn’t have to look far in its replacement for football Chad Paulk as the school announced Friday its promotion of offensive coordinator Chad Davis.
“Coach Paulk and I came to Sam Houston together, he reached out to me and brought me to Sam. I thank him for the opportunity to bring me on from the get-go,” said Davis. “I think it was just that mentality and expectation that we set for the kids and they bought into it and they trusted in us. I think our kids have that drive and expectation to win now and play at a high level.”
Davis was a big reason for Sam Houston’s rise over the last two seasons as the team posted back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2018 and 2019. The Broncos’ high-flying offense was known to put up big numbers offensively behind the likes of Kyle Bartley, Tayven Grice, Gerron Duhon and Luke Yuhasz. In 2019, the Broncos averaged over 40 points per game en route to a top-10 seed in the Class 5A playoffs.
In 2020, Sam Houston opted out of a varsity season due to damage from Hurricane Laura and transfers out of the program. Davis admitted there are some obstacles that he and his team will have to overcome due to that decision.
“The biggest challenge is keeping the kids in the right direction. It’s been a long time since we’ve been on the field and able to compete at a varsity level,” Davis said. “We have to keep their attitudes in the right direction while having that mindset of going in the next season to make up for what we couldn’t do last year.”
Although, Davis admits the numbers are good for the Broncos for the upcoming 2021 season.
“Everybody that was part of the team prior to the storm is back; even the kids that left us and chose to go play at other schools,” Davis said. “They all came back and we have a lot of kids during the program right now that just want to be apart of our family.”
Davis will be a head coach for the first time in his coaching career, one that began eleven years ago. Following a four-year playing career (2006-09) at McNeese as a wide receiver, Davis would serve three seasons on Matt Viator’s staff as a graduate assistant from 2010-12.
Davis then made the move to the high school ranks coaching wide receivers and serving as the offensive coordinator at St. Michael’s for four seasons.
In 2017, Davis made the move to Moss Bluff as he helped turn around the Broncos’ program. He’s aiming to continue to build upon what he and Paulk started.
“Coach Paulk and I come from the same background when it comes to offense. We were able to put our heads together for four years and you saw what came out of that,” Davis admitted. “That’s definitely something that we are going to continue to do. Obviously, the overall goal is to be state champs.”
