Sam Houston breaks in new gym with win as South Beauregard nabs big district victory
By Brady Renard | January 29, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 11:29 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos debuted their new gym on Friday and came out on top in their first game in the new building. The Broncos rallied back from an early 10-point deficit to down Sulphur, 58-46.

#SWLApreps finals for Friday, Jan. 29

BOYS

Sam Houston 58, Sulphur 46

Pickering 54, Vinton 44

South Beauregard 71, Iowa 62

DeRidder 54, Bolton 32

Grand Lake 81, Midland 50

Anacoco 65, Elizabeth 36

Evans 49, Ebarb 44

GIRLS

Kinder 69, Rosepine 62 F/OT

St. Louis 76, Jennings 34

Lake Arthur 75, Midland 36

Tioga 37, Leesville 30

Lafayette Christian 67, Welsh 31

Merryville 53, East Beauregard 25

