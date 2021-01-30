Sam Houston breaks in new gym with win as South Beauregard nabs big district victory

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos debuted their new gym on Friday and came out on top in their first game in the new building. The Broncos rallied back from an early 10-point deficit to down Sulphur, 58-46.
#SWLApreps finals for Friday, Jan. 29
BOYS
Sam Houston 58, Sulphur 46
Pickering 54, Vinton 44
South Beauregard 71, Iowa 62
DeRidder 54, Bolton 32
Grand Lake 81, Midland 50
Anacoco 65, Elizabeth 36
Evans 49, Ebarb 44
GIRLS
Kinder 69, Rosepine 62 F/OT
St. Louis 76, Jennings 34
Lake Arthur 75, Midland 36
Tioga 37, Leesville 30
Lafayette Christian 67, Welsh 31
Merryville 53, East Beauregard 25
