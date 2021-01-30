‘Picking Up the Pieces’ gives back to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two women started a jewelry company to help give back to members in the community whose lives have been disrupted by the storms.
Together, Lake Charles is still working on “picking up the pieces” and that’s exactly what this nonprofit has done.
“Because while we were literally, quite literally picking up pieces of glass, we were picking up the pieces to our lives too and so is the rest of the community,” said Rachel Sollay.
Sollay and Sarah O’Neil started Picking Up the Pieces to raise money for hurricane relief. They began making jewelry out of the broken glass left from the destruction of the Capital One building in Lake Charles.
What they though was just a small project that would only last a few weeks has become something way bigger.
“So far we’ve raised a little over $70,000,” said O’Neil.
O’Neil said that 100 percent of their proceeds go toward donations. Their main focus is giving back to elderly people in the community who have been devastatingly affected by the hurricanes.
“Raising money for hurricane relief, it just felt right,” said Sollay.
She also said they use their volunteer’s suggestions to help find the right people to donate the money to. Both women say seeing the direct impact of their donation is very rewarding.
“It’s honestly, it’s one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever been a part of,” said O’Neil.
“It’s been exhilarating, it’s been exhausting, it’s been rewarding. Everything that we’ve set out to do in the beginning…we’re so happy because we did it,” said Sollay.
The women said that the glass won’t last forever but they will continue to donate their proceeds until they run out.
If you are interested in donating or learning more about Picking Up the Pieces CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.