Permeable paver tiles eco-friendly alternative to other hard surface materials

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -As Southwest Louisiana has grown, so have flooding problems. Concrete and other hard surfaces prevent rainwater from being soaked into the ground. Instead, it runs off, sometimes contributing to flooding. Most people expect flooding problems to be left to the government to fix. But individuals can help prevent runoff with more eco-friendly choices when building driveways and parking lots.
At David Edwards’ home in Lake Charles, they are redoing the driveway. But they are installing permeable paver grids instead of traditional concrete or asphalt.
Contractor Nathanial Allured says they are placed on the ground, over a road base, and then covered with sod and gravel. So instead of water running off it’s absorbed into the ground.
“We have hundreds of these tiles as they’re called interlock across this site. All of that is permeable which allows rainwater that hits the surface to filter down back into the ground to eventually make its way into the water table,” said Allured.
The rain helps replenish underground drinking water instead of running off. Allured says it can be used on larger areas such as parking lots too.
“Anytime that we can reduce hard surface with a permeable surface, that just allows the water ecosystem to be a little bit closer to the way it naturally would be,” he said.
Edwards says the driveway needed repairs and he likes doing something good for the environment. “Our thought was since we’re taking it up and replacing it, let’s go with something that’s more ecologically friendly and still structurally sound and usable,” said Edwards. And Edwards says it is affordable.
Allured admits one household is a drop in the bucket, but if many individuals do their part change can happen.
The U.S. EPA considers permeable pavements green infrastructure that helps reduce flow to sewer system and surface waters.
To reach Allured contact the Grounds Guys in Lake Charles.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.