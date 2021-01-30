NOPD officer, detective and five Army reservists indicted with stealing more than $100K from U.S. Army

“Today, January 29, 2021, the Federal Grand Jury for the Eastern District of Louisiana met and indicted Officers Chantelle Davis and Lynea Sanders on federal charges related to a fraud scheme involving Military Funeral Honors. The New Orleans Police Department was made aware of the ongoing federal investigation, and simultaneously began an internal investigation placing the officers on Administrative Reassignment on September 24, 2020. As per NOPD protocol, the officers will remain on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the internal investigation and the federal trial.”