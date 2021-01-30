Local mentor group discusses recent youth violence & program’s future

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Since the tragedy of the fatal Walmart stabbing, many have been talking about the uptick in teen violence in our area.
It was the central focus of the sheriff’s briefing last week and it took center stage at a community meeting Thursday night. It’s no doubt that it’s sparked a bigger conversation...conversations amongst parent and child and in this case--mentor to mentee.
7News spoke to the Impact Agency, a local mentor group that was recently defunded. The group spoke about the role local mentors play within the community and how that role is important now more than ever.
“2020 ended with it being defunded but we knew that we couldn’t stop. So, we have not stopped,” said Edriena Alexander.
Alexander serves over the girls division of the Impact Agency. Following last weekend’s tragedy, she knew a conversation with her mentees was necessary.
“Listening to them lets me know they’re feeling just how we’re feeling,” Alexander said. “Some expressed fear, some expressed heartache, heartbreak, and pure sympathy for all families involved.”
A conversation with equal parts speaking but more so...listening.
“Because it’s different than me being a teen in the 70′s and even in the 80′s and 90′s...things have changed.”
With the girl’s division still in its infancy at the height of COVID, Alexander says they’ve had to take a creative approach to mentoring.
“We used Zoom, We did outdoor activities once people were released. So, we were successful at doing some of our activities but not completing all of the initiatives we wanted to do for 2020.”
She says the biggest takeaway from such a tragic event is realizing the vital role that local mentors play.
“Mentoring programs are so needed. We saw the fruit of it in just a 1-year time span with the young ladies in the Impact Agency,” said Alexander. “It’s necessary that we have multiple mentoring groups because we have thousands of teens in our city.”
“Hopefully we will get the funding that we need,” said Alexander. “And we know we will probably have to do it differently but if it means doing it differently but still doing it..that is absolutely okay with us...we’re looking forward to great things in 2021.”
Due to lack of funding, Alexander says they’ve had to pause some of their initiatives within the Impact Agency but they’re still alive and well in continuing engagements with the youth. Right now, the program is seeking local partnerships for future funding.
If you would like to be a partner with the Impact Agency by donating money, time, or service...contact the program at impactagencyswla@gmail.com
