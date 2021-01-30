Frank Wilson talks McNeese offense ahead of spring season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are hitting their stride as they prepare for the upcoming season. Head coach Frank Wilson says that he’s excited about their big-play ability from what he’s seen in practice.
“We’ve stayed ahead of the chains for the most part and got a lot of big plays,” said Wilson. ”We had several passes and runs that were 20-plus yards that statistically gave us a great impression of a great dynamic offensive potential.”
Senior quarterback Cody Orgeron has shown improvement in not just his passing this offseason, but his running as well as he’s bulked up over the past year to increase his durability.
“You know Cody’s put on 12 to 15 pounds of muscle from a year ago and so that was important for his body to be able to sustain the rigors of a season,” said Wilson. “We’ll be conscientious of our quarterback position in how many designed runs, but also even more importantly pass game that allows him to have somewhere to go with the ball.”
One of those places will be to LSU transfer tight end, Jamal Pettigrew. With his size, Wilson believes the Pokes can exploit matchups to get the ball into his hands, as he believes that the tight end position will be an important one in the offense.
“I think when you have somebody who’s 6′7 with a huge catching radius that can create matchup problems against nickel defenders, or safeties or backers who are less in stature,” Wilson said. “From a ball skill perspective and creates separation and run I think it’s foolish not to take advantage of it.”
Coach Wilson says the team’s practice Saturday will consist of two 15-minute quarter simulations that will open the playbook and test the offense’s ability to control the clock.
