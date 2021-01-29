SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2020

January 29, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2021.

Jeffery Boyd Flick II, 29, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Coby Jermond Simon, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer.

Allen J. Aaron, 62, Lake Charles: Turning signal required; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tommy Lee Sykes, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Dominique Keith Henry, 26, Westlake: Contempt of court (3 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm.

Roy Russell Davis, 65, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; domestic abuse (2 charges).

Raysean Marsh, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Kody Blane Mudd, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Stephen Michael Michelle, 25, Iowa: First offense possession of marijuana; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Demarcus Stewart, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Hanna Jade Edwards, 28, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

