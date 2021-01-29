SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2021.
Jeffery Boyd Flick II, 29, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.
Coby Jermond Simon, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer.
Allen J. Aaron, 62, Lake Charles: Turning signal required; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tommy Lee Sykes, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Dominique Keith Henry, 26, Westlake: Contempt of court (3 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm.
Roy Russell Davis, 65, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; domestic abuse (2 charges).
Raysean Marsh, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Kody Blane Mudd, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Stephen Michael Michelle, 25, Iowa: First offense possession of marijuana; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Demarcus Stewart, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Hanna Jade Edwards, 28, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.