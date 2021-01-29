Sulphur gives update on debris removal

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - As of January 28, the City of Sulphur reports that they have picked up approximately 765,000 cubic yards of debris across city limits.
• Monday, February 1, removal of commercial debris along state routes within city limits will begin. This will be a one-time only collection for those eligible businesses along state routes. Any debris placed at the right-of-way after the pass will not be collected, and disposal will become the responsibility of the property owner.
• Residential debris removal continues, but the city is nearing their last pickup. They are currently advising residents to get the remainder of their debris to the public right-of-way as soon as possible.
• Residents will be notified of the start date for the last pickup for residential hurricane debris as soon as it is available. Any debris placed at the right-of-way after the last pass will not be collected, and disposal will become the responsibility of the property owner.
