STELLAR BEANS RECOGNIZED FOR ACTIONS DURING LAURA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delts, businesses in the lake area have been struggling to survive or even to reopen.
The restaurant business has especially been hard hit, having to deal with storm damage and pandemic restrictions.
However, there is finally something positive coming from one Lake Charles coffee shop.
Chelsea and Carl Boudreaux started the Stellar Community Pantry following the hit of Hurricanes Laura and Delta in efforts to give back to the community.
They opened the doors to their coffee shop to allow people who may be in need of food supplies, diapers, tents, air conditioners and whatever the public may need.
Whatever someone may’ve needed in the community, they were able to head to Stellar’s and grab it free of charge.
This week the state of Louisiana awarded Stellar Beans with a spirit award for their humanitarian efforts during the hurricanes.
While the Boudreaux’s were just trying to help their community during a hard time, they didn’t expect their actions to be recognized.
It just fills our hearts. We when decided to open the Stellar Community Pantry it was more about being able to get items that were needed out to the public, Chelsea said. It was neighbors helping neighbors. Just being recognized for something we just wanted do from our hearts. It’s an amazing honor. It’s truly humbling.”
Stellar Bean’s was one of the two businesses in the state of Louisiana to be honored for their humanitarian efforts.
